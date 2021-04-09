IPL 2021: CSK replace Josh Hazlewood with compatriot Jason Behrendorff

The IPL 2021 will kickstart at 7 pm on Friday.

news IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have signed Australia fast bowler Jason Behrendorff as replacement for compatriot Josh Hazlewood. Hazlewood had earlier pulled out of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) to get ready for Australia's upcoming international calendar. The IPL will begin on Friday at 7 pm in which defending champions Mumbai Indians will clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

This is Behrendorff's second IPL team, having represented Mumbai Indians in 2019 where he played five matches and picked as many wickets. The 30-year-old left arm quick has featured in 11 ODIs and seven T20Is so far for Australia.

Josh Hazlewood pulled out of the 14th edition of the cash-rich league a few weeks ago to take a break from cricket after being in bio-secure bubbles for a long period of time. "It's been a long 10 months in bubbles and quarantine at different times, so I decided to have a rest from cricket and spend some time at home and in Australia in the next two months," Hazlewood told cricket.com.au. He had not been a first choice player for CSK last season, which was his debut in the IPL. Hazlewood played in three matches and took one wicket.

CSK will commence their campaign with a match against 2020- runners-up Delhi Capitals on Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The IPL is scheduled to take place till May 30. The games will be held behind closed doors without any audience.

In 2020, the league was organised in three locations -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah -- in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 edition was also held behind closed doors without audience. After the 13th edition, the teams were allowed a mini-auction, to restructure their teams a little before the 14th edition.