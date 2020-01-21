iPhone 9 could launch in India soon at price cheaper than OnePlus 7T

Atom Smartphones

Capping the steady stream of rumours of a budget iPhone being launched by Apple as a sequel to its iPhone SE, fresh speculation is that the company is ready with that phone which will carry the moniker iPhone 9 (Apple did not launch an iPhone in this number; it jumped from the iPhone 8 to iPhone X). The rumours so far had been that the new device which was earlier referred to as the iPhone SE2 will have the form factor and external design of the iPhone 8. This is still the expectation. The other specifications and components to be included in the new smartphone will be from the latest models, like the iPhone 11.

While the news could relate to an international launch of this new phone, there is excitement building up for Apple fans in India as the iPhone 9 may be launched here as well and more importantly at very affordable prices. The prediction has been that Apple will price the iPhone 9 with 64GB storage at $399. This will convert to around ₹28,000 in India. If the device is manufactured locally, this price could be lowered even further. A 128GB variant could go for $449 (₹32,000).

At these prices, Apple can hope to sell a large volume since these are prices better than the OnePlus 7T and the general perception among the smartphone users is that the iPhones offer superior technology to the other brands.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the A13 Bionic chipset that is fitted on the iPhone 11 will be the processor. Apple may not fit too many cameras and higher resolution, but its optics are rated better than comparable brands /devices in the market.

Await the official announcement from Apple on this. The general sense is that the iPhone 9 could make its appearance in the first quarter of 2020, possibly in March this year.