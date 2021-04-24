Become a Member

A Padma Bhushan awardee, Dr Rajkumar acted as the leading man in over 100 films.

On late Sandalwood icon Dr Rajkumar’s birth anniversary, many of his fans and celebrities from the film fraternity have posted heartfelt wishes and posts about the actor. Sharing a throwback photo, Tollywood star Chiranjeevi mentioned that he has learnt an important lesson from him.  Recounting the invaluable influence Dr Rajkumar has had on the actor’s life, Chiranjeevi wrote “Greatness lies in Simplicity! Greatest lesson #Annavaru ever taught me through his words and deeds. Invaluable influence he has been in my life. Fondly remembering Dr.Rajkumar on his birth anniversary! A True #BangaradaManushya.” (sic) 

Dr Rajkumar’s son, popular actor Puneeth Rajkumar sung a song as a tribute to his father, marking his birth anniversary on April 24. With images of the late actor, the heartwarming video has garnered positive responses from fans, who are also widely sharing the track. 

Former cricketer Vinay Kumar, who played in the Indian Premiere League for Royal Challengers Bangalore, took to Twitter to wish the legendary actor on his birth anniversary. “Remembering the Padma Bhushan, Karnataka Ratna, Dr. Rajkumar on his birth anniversary. The legendary actor and a role model to many. Wishing you a very happy birth anniversary sir. #DrRajkumar,” the tweet read. 

The award-winning actor’s fans have also been circulating a Common Display Picture (CDP) to commemorate his birth anniversary.  

Many of his followers have also taken the opportunity to praise Dr Rajkumar for his simplicity and kindness. Sharing a clip from one of Dr Rajkumar’s interviews, a fan wrote, “A man with Golden heart and the first example for Simplicity #DrRajkumar My Icon.” 

A Padma Bhushan awardee, Dr Rajkumar was one of the most cherished actors of the Kannada film industry. He made a mark with his immense cultural contribution to the Kannada-speaking diaspora as an actor as well as a playback singer. Known for his humility and kindness, Dr Rajkumar acted as the leading man in over 100 films. Dr Rajkumar was also honoured with the Karnataka Ratna award. 

