Internet suspended in parts of Delhi-NCR as farmers' protest reaches Red Fort

The entry and exit gates of more than 10 metro stations in central and north Delhi were temporarily closed too.

Internet connectivity in some parts of the national capital territory was suspended on Tuesday after hundreds of protesting farmers swarmed the historic Red Fort on Tuesday despite heavy police protection. News agencies quoted Ministry of Home Affairs sources saying that this temporary suspension will last 12 hours in wake of reports of isolated violence. Users have got SMS suggesting that the service has been stopped in their respective areas until further notice following government instructions.

A copy of an order issued on the same under Section 7 of the India Telegraph Act and circulated on social media suggested that the blackout has been affected in areas of Singhu, Ghazipur. Tikri, Mukarba Chowk and Nangloi and their adjoining areas.

There were several incidents of protesters and police coming together as the farmers wanted to make their way to the Rajpath. One person has died reportedly as a result of police action.

There were visuals showing police using tear gas against the farmers in a bid to stop them from approaching the city centre. Other video clips showed farmers chasing away policemen on foot as well with tractors, and trying to remove a DTC bus parked across the ITO road stretch by pushing it out of way with a tractor. The entry and exit gates of more than 10 metro stations in central and north Delhi were temporarily closed following clashes between police and farmers at a number of places.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several Delhi border points since November 28, demanding a complete repeal of three farm laws and a legal guarantee on minimum support price for their crops. On Sunday, the Delhi Police had allowed their tractor rally after the annual Republic Day parade. The protesters were told they can't disrupt the celebrations at Rajpath even as the farmers insisted their parade will be "peaceful".

This is not the first time that the internet was suspended in parts of Delhi in recent times. The same was done in December at the peak of anti-CAA ( Citizenship Amendment Act) protests.

(PTI inputs)