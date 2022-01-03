Insurance policies that cover COVID treatment will also cover Omicron: IRDAI

Total 1,700 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 23 states and Union Territories.

Insurance regulator Irdai on Monday said health insurance policies that cover COVID treatment costs will also cover expenses for treating infections due to Omicron. "All health insurance policies issued by all general and health insurance companies that cover treatment costs of COVID-19 also cover the costs of treatment towards Omicron variant of COVID-19 as per terms and conditions of policy contract," the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) said in a release.

The regulator has issued the directive to general and health insurers in view of the growing number of cases of the Omicron variant. The regulator has also asked insurance companies to put in place an effective coordination mechanism with all their network providers and hospitals to make available seamless cashless facilities to all policyholders in case of hospitalization and render speedy services to all policyholders.

In April 2020 also, Irdai had clarified that all the indemnity based health insurance products that cover the treatment costs of hospitalisation offered by all general and health insurance companies cover the costs of hospitalisation treatment on account of COVID-19.

Total 1,700 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 23 states and Union Territories so far, out of which 639 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union health ministry's data updated on Monday, January 3.

Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of 510 cases, followed by Delhi (351), Kerala (156), Gujarat (136), Tamil Nadu (121) and Rajasthan (120). India's COVID tally rose to 3,49,22,882 with 33,750 fresh cases, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The death toll climbed to 4,81,893 with 123 more fatalities, the data showed. The active cases have increased to 1,45,582 comprising 0.42 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.20 per cent, the health ministry said.