Instagram rolls out keyword search feature on its platform

The Facebook-owned company said the keyword search feature will initially be available in English in six countries, including the UK, the US, Ireland and Canada.

Atom Social Media

Instagram users in select countries will now be able to search the platform using keywords and no hashtags are required. The Facebook-owned company said the keyword search feature will initially be available in English in six countries, including the UK, the US, Ireland and Canada.

"The search is limited to general interest topics and keywords that are within Instagram's community guidelines," the company was quoted as saying in media reports on Tuesday.

Instagram also announced to expand Guides to everyone -- to make it easier to find, curate and share the products, places and posts people love from their favourite accounts.

The users can find Guides on Profile, and share them across Stories and in direct messages (DMs). "Product Guides may be featured in Instagram Shop, our new shopping destination within the Instagram app, so you can discover new products from people you may not already follow," the company announced.

Facebook last week announced two big changes to Instagram in the form of a Reels tab and a Shop tab.

The Reels tab will make it easier for people to discover short, fun videos from creators all over the world. With Reels, one can record and edit 15-second multi-clip videos with audio, effects and new creative tools.

As millions of Indians scout for new platforms to unleash their creativity in absence of Chinese TikTok, Facebook in September rolled out a dedicated tab for Instagram Reels for most of India.

The Reels tab is a new tab in the navigation bar so the feature will no longer be in a unit in Explore as was the case earlier. Reels can be recorded in a series of clips -- one at a time, all at once, or using video uploads from your gallery.

The Shop tab will give them a better way to connect with brands and creators and discover products they love.