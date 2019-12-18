Instagram now lets users upload multiple photos in one story

Social Media

A user can now open the stories camera and select ‘Layout’ to add multiples photos in one story.

Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram has started rolling out new "Layout" feature that will allow users to include multiple photos in a single story.

Users can now create their Stories with up to six different photos, although this new feature was already on third-party apps to create similar images, 9to5mac.com reported on Tuesday.

A user just need to do is open the Stories camera inside Instagram and look for "Layout" to start combining the photos. Once finished, just publish the Story just like any other.

The feature is already rolling out and would be available to all users towards the end of this week latest.

Instagram has implemented several features for the Stories platform, which became the most used part of the app this year.

Additionally, after giving its users power to restrict bullies on its platform, Instagram has recently extended its anti-bullying tool to hurtful captions on photos and videos.

Now, if someone bullies you on an Instagram caption on your photos or videos, it will immediately be flagged with a notification: "This caption looks similar to others that have been reported".

Instagram also recently announced that it will be expanding its fact-checking programme globally to allow fact-checking organizations assess and rate misinformation on its platform.

In May, Instagram began working with third-party fact-checkers in the US to help identify, review and label false information. This is in a bid to curb misinformation. It will now work with third-party organizations worldwide to assess the truthfulness of photo and video content on its app.

"These partners independently assess false information to help us catch it and reduce its distribution," the company said in a statement late Monday.

