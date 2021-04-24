‘An inspiration, now and forever’: Birthday wishes pour in for Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar, who is recovering at home after spending six days in hospital due to COVID-19, turned 48 on Saturday.

India's cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar turned 48 on Saturday and wishes started pouring in from all over the world. Sachin is currently recovering at home after spending six days in hospital due to COVID-19.

Former India pace bowler Venkatesh Prasad took to Twitter, posting pictures of some of the glorious moments he shared with the legend, and wrote, "Sach is truth, Sach is life, Sach is the answer, Sach is it. Birthday greetings to not only the greatest batsman the world has seen, but the most humble and incredible human being @sachin_rt. #HappyBirthdaySachin."

Sach is truth , Sach is life , Sach is the answer, Sach is it.

Birthday greetings to not only the greatest batsman the world has seen, but the most humble and incredible human being @sachin_rt .#HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/6bl6L5zNtb — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 24, 2021

Cricket historian Boria Majumdar tweeted that Sachin will always remain an emotion and keep giving hope.

You will always remain an emotion @sachin_rt #HappyBirthdaySachin and keep giving hope.

Many of you have asked me to do a show. So unseen clips, chats, stories at 5pm on @SportsTodayofc ask me any question on Sachin and let’s wish him a safe and healthy life together. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) April 24, 2021

The International Cricket Council (ICC) also wished the legend as he turned 48.

Highest international run-scorer

International centuries

@cricketworldcup winner

ICC Hall of Famer



The India legend turns 48. Happy birthday, @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/EiHS7OysRO — ICC (@ICC) April 24, 2021

Another fan tweeted, "Happy Birthday God of Cricket. There are many who got famous by Cricket but there is this man who made Cricket famous. #SachinTendulkar.”

Here are some of the other tweets:

Wishing the legendary master blaster @sachin_rt a very Happy Birthday! Great to see you back and fully recovered! Lots of love and best wishes ❤️ #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/7XmFo05Lpv — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 24, 2021

Wishing a very happy birthday to @sachin_rt. So many fond memories of playing with you are a treat in itself. Hope you're doing well and my best wishes to you!#HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/FMoHIyFLlD — DK (@DineshKarthik) April 24, 2021

"SACHIN, SACHIN!" - today and forever!



Here's to the absolute and legend @sachin_rt on his birthday!#HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/LopsLge2oE — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 23, 2021

Born on April 24, 1973, the Mumbai batsman has scored a record 100 international centuries - 49 in One-day Internationals and 51 in Tests - and is the first of only four cricketers to receive the highest national sporting award, the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, in 1997/98. The other three cricketers are Mahendra Singh Dhoni (2007/08), current India skipper Virat Kohli (2018) and Rohit Sharma (2020).

Tendulkar is the first and only sportsman to receive the Bharat Ratna -- India's highest civilian honour - which he received in 2013 after his retirement from international cricket.

Tendulkar, who was hospitalised to a Mumbai hospital as a precautionary measure after he tested positive for COVID-19 late last month, had returned home on April 8 to begin his recuperation.

To all his well-wishers, he wrote on April 8: "I have just come home from the hospital and will remain isolated while continuing to rest and recuperate. I would like to thank everyone for all the good wishes and prayers. Really appreciate it. I remain ever grateful to the medical staff who took such good care of me and have been working tirelessly for over a year in such difficult circumstances."