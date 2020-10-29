Infosys says it is now carbon neutral 30 yrs ahead of timeline set by Paris Agreement

Global digital services and consulting firm Infosys, published its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Vision for 2030. This announcement is part of Infosys’ long-standing commitments focused across core areas: climate change, technology for good, diversity and inclusion, energising local communities, ethics and transparency, data privacy and information management. As part of its ongoing Environmental, Social and Governance efforts, including leveraging renewables, orchestrating energy efficiencies and driving unique fully funded community-based carbon offset projects, Infosys is now carbon neutral in compliance with PAS 2060 standards.

According to The Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Infosys’ work campuses are some of the most energy-efficient in the world. In fact, over the past years, the company says it has reduced its per capita electricity consumption by over 55% with the ambition to transition to renewable energy. It is the first Indian signatory to the RE100 global campaign. Infosys has also successfully developed a portfolio of community-based carbon offset projects. These focus primarily on socio-economic development of rural communities and contributions to the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The projects not only address climate change, but also benefit over 100,000 rural families.

Nandan Nilekani, Co-founder and Chairman, Infosys, said, “Infosys has always balanced success as a business with unwavering focus on exemplary governance and responsiveness to the needs of the ecology and society. As an early proponent of responsible business, we understand our obligation to integrate ESG factors into what we do, which is only increasing in importance particularly in the wake of COVID-19. Our company began to take action to combat climate change in 2008 and I am delighted to announce Infosys’ carbon neutrality in 2020. Today, our 2030 vision reflects how ESG will continue to be integral to Infosys’ sustainable business performance.”

Infosys, since inception, has recognised that the integration of ESG factors in corporate and business decision-making, is an ongoing commitment.

Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys, said, “As a progressive business committed to the well-being of stakeholders, Infosys is incredibly proud of the investments its founders have made to make the business truly sustainable and socially responsible. The company’s ESG roadmap for 2030 reflects its continued aspiration to be a well-governed model organisation for diverse talent with an inclusive workplace and community strategies to leverage technology for good.”