Infosys partners with GE Appliances to enable digital, workplace transformation

Infosys will help GE Appliances modernise its IT infrastructure and run IT in managed services mode.

Atom Information Technology

Infosys announced a long-term strategic partnership with GE Appliances, a Haier company, to effectively streamline IT operations. As an IT services partner, Infosys will help GE Appliances modernise its IT infrastructure and run IT in managed services mode as part of the overall innovation and optimisation agenda.

As a part of this alliance, Infosys will assist GE Appliances to accelerate their digital and workplace transformation through automation-driven managed IT services support across global command centers, service desks, end-user computing, IT infrastructure, and applications. Backed by robust ‘Transformation of service delivery’ and ‘Value to Price’ models, coupled with levers of innovation fund and year-on-year productivity, Infosys has developed a unified custom delivery model to accelerate GE Appliances’ digital transformation journey.

Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys, said, “We are excited to partner with GE Appliances as a key partner in their digital and workplace transformation journey. As incumbents across industries accelerate their digital efforts, work, workplace and workforce transformation will be integral to their journey. We believe that with our expertise in executing large transformation programs, we will co-innovate with GE Appliances to deliver great customer experiences.”

Viren Shah, Chief Digital Officer, GE Appliances, said, “GE Appliances is on an ambitious multi-year journey to transform our information technology landscape as well as to re-imagine the way we work. We believe that this transformation will help us innovate better and faster for our end-users and we are looking forward to working with Infosys as one of our key partners in this journey.”