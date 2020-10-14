Infosys announces salary hikes, 100% variable pay and special incentive for employees

This announcement comes on the back of Infosys registering a 20.5% growth in net profit at Rs 4,845 crore for the second quarter of FY21.

Money Results

Bengaluru-based IT firm Infosys has announced that it will be giving 100% variable pay along with a special incentive to employees for the July-September quarter. Additionally, it is also rolling out salary increases and promotions across all levels effective January 1, 2021.

This announcement from Infosys comes on the back of the company registering a 20.5% growth in net profit at Rs 4,845 crore for the second quarter of FY21. Revenues grew by 8.6% in rupee value and 2.2% in constant currency basis, with digital revenues coming in at $1,568 million.

“The strength and resilience of Infosys was fully visible in Q2 with operating metrics witnessing a healthy increase, broad-based growth, highest ever large deal TCV at $ 3.15 bn and attrition reducing to single digits. Employees have been a critical part of our success. As a recognition of their stellar performance, we are giving 100% variable pay along with a special incentive for Q2. Additionally, we are rolling out salary increases and promotions across all levels effective Jan 1st,” Pravin Rao, COO of Infosys said in a statement.

The company also increased its revenue guidance to 2-3% in constant currency terms and margin guidance to 23-24%.

In terms of employees, voluntary attrition for IT services declined to 7.8% from 18.3% in Q2, with the total headcount now at 2,40,208, of which 37.8% are women.

“Our second quarter performance is a clear reflection of our ability to help clients on their digital transformation journeys. Our digital and cloud capabilities combined with intense client relevance are helping us achieve differentiated results in the market as is visible in 2.2% year on year overall revenue growth and 25.4% growth from digital offerings, which now are at 47.3% of revenues”, said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD. “Increase in revenue and margin outlook for FY 21 is due to the continued trust clients have in us. I am extremely proud of our team for achieving these results in challenging business conditions globally.”