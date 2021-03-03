Infosys, Accenture to cover COVID-19 vaccination cost for employees, family

In a statement, Accenture said that “the company strongly supports the scientific and public health advice that encourages vaccination.”

Two software giants in India, Accenture and Infosys said it will cover the cost of the COVID-19 vaccination for all its employees and their immediate family. In a statement on Wednesday, Accenture said that it will cover the vaccination cost for its staff as well as their dependents who are part of the company's medical benefits programme. The company also said that they strongly support the scientific and public health advice that encourages vaccination.

According to a report by Moneycontrol, Infosys is looking to partner with healthcare providers to carry out the vaccination drive for its employees and their families who are eligible to be vaccinated under the current guidelines of the Indian government, said Pravin Rao, the Chief Operating Officer of Infosys.

“At Accenture in India, we have continued to monitor and consider the guidance of external experts and groups, including international health organisations and local health authorities. Based on this, we strongly support the scientific and public health advice that encourages vaccination,” the company said.

On March 1, the Indian government began the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination roll-out process, which includes citizens above 60 years of age and 45 to 59 years with specified co-morbidities.