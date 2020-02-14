Informed Prez, PM about Puducherry Assembly's anti-CAA resolution: LG Kiran Bedi

Kiran Bedi said the Act "cannot be questioned or deliberated in any manner."

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi said on Thursday that she has sent a report to the President and the Prime Minister on the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act resolution adopted by the Congress government in the Assembly despite her missive against it.

Bedi, in a letter to the Puducherry government on Monday, said the Act passed by Parliament is applicable to the Union Territory and "cannot be questioned or deliberated in any manner."

"I have done my duty of informing the Government of India about the anti-CAA resolution approved by the Puducherry Assembly on February 12. Individual copies of my report have been sent to President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah," she told PTI over phone.

The former IPS officer added that since the resolution was in Tamil, she had sought for official translation in English which too would be forwarded to the Centre.

"It is for the Government of India to decide what sort of action they have to take because the Union Territory was created through an Act of Parliament. The laws of Parliament cannot be violated," Bedi said.

The Congress-ruled Puducherry on Wednesday became the first union territory in the country to adopt an assembly resolution against the controversial CAA, saying the law was "totally opposed to the principles of secularism" and demanding its withdrawal.

Bedi in the letter to Chief Minister V Narayanasamy asking him not to adopt the resolution as it was "not admissible" and moreover the matter was under adjudication before the Supreme Court.

Prior to her letter to Narayanasamy, three nominated MLAs, belonging to BJP -- V Saminathan, KG Shankar and S Selvaganapathy - gave a memorandum to her which quoted the business rule book that provided the administrator powers to disallow such resolution in the list of business of the legislature.

Members of the opposition AINRC and AIADMK boycotted the session while the three nominated BJP legislators staged a walk out after registering their objection to the tabling of the resolution.

Similar assembly resolutions had been adopted by the Congress-ruled Rajasthan, Punjab and Chhattisgarh, as also Kerala and West Bengal.