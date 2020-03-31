IndigoLearn announces free classes for CA Foundation students till April 30

IndigoLearn.com, which provides online education for students pursuing CA and related courses in Finance & Accounting domains, recently announced that it is providing free access to its CA Foundation program to students across the country, till April 30, 2020. Post the COVID-19 pandemic and consequent lockdown across the country, education of several students has been disrupted as physical coaching classes have been shut and students are looking for alternative solutions to complete their exam preparation.

IndigoLearn provides over 200 hours of CA foundation e-learning modules via its android app ‘1FIN’. The courses which are created using story-based pedagogy, with movie quality visual effects, have been taught by expert faculty who are well renowned across India. With unlimited views, ability to watch anywhere and anytime, IndigoLearn’s CA Foundation course can be accessed by students from the safety of their homes. Online notes, online doubt clearing sessions, student forums and several such innovative features ensure that students need not worry about preparation for their CA exams.

The company says it has launched over 850 hours of immersive, visual rich content covering subjects primarily for students of CA Foundation & CA Inter till date. In the next one year, IndigoLearn is planning to launch modules for CA Final, global professional courses and classes 11 & 12.

Founded in early 2017 by Sriram Somayajula, ex-VP Finance of Furlenco, Sathya Raghu renowned CA faculty, Suraj Lakhotia All India CA topper, Sarat Velumuri a techie from BITS Pilani, along with the visual effects team from Thunder Studios, IndigoLearn has, in a short span of time, built a strong reputation as one of the most trusted education providers for students in the Finance & Accounting domains. Since its inception, the company says it has helped over 35,000 students across the country to prepare for their CA examinations. The company had raised its second seed round from angel investors in January 2019, taking its cumulative funding to USD 265,000.