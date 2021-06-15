IndiGo flight tyre bursts in Hubli during landing, passengers escape unhurt

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation is currently conducting an investigation into the incident.

Passengers and crew members on board an IndiGo flight had a lucky escape after one of the tyres of the plane burst during landing in Hubli in Karnataka on Monday evening. The IndiGo flight 6E-7979, travelling from Kannur in Kerala, experienced a tyre burst upon landing in Hubli. The aircraft is currently being fixed at Hubli. The plane has been declared aircraft on ground (AOG) by the authorities. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation is currently conducting an investigation into the incident.

A similar incident was reported in 2018, when as many as 20 flights were diverted to and from Hyderabad airport after an IndiGo aircraft experienced a tyre burst while landing at Hyderabad. The operations of the airport were affected for more than two hours. Ten flights were diverted from Hyderabad to Bengaluru and four other flights bound to Hyderabad returned to Bengaluru, officials from Bangalore International Airport Limited (BAL) said at the time.

In March 2018, an IndiGo 7117 aircraft with 77 passengers took off from Tirupati airport and landed at Hyderabad airport. One of the tires burst during the landing but airline officials confirmed that all the passengers were safe and evacuated them. The worst crash in recent times was the Air India Express plane crash that led to the death of 18 people on board at Kerala. The Boeing 737 flight en route from Dubai skidded from the runway due to the rain and broke into two pieces while landing at the Kozhikode airport. Both the pilots died on the spot and 156 of the 190 passengers suffered severe injuries. The crash took place on August 7, 2020 at 7.40 pm and the incident took place as the pilots tried to land for the second time at Calicut International Airport. The pilots aborted the first landing due to heavy rainfall.