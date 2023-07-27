IndiGo engages with Pratt & Whitney following engine recall

InterGlobe Aviation, the operator of IndiGo airlines, on Wednesday said that it is in contact with engine manufacturer Pratt and Whitney to thoroughly evaluate any potential implications on its fleet.

This decision comes in response to a recent cautionary statement issued by the US engine manufacturer, which has also created apprehension among airlines worldwide.

"We are in receipt of the information from OEM Pratt and Whitney (P&W) regarding the outcome of the latest inspection of their engine. We are working closely with P&W to assess and minimise any potential impact to our fleet," said the spokesperson in a statement released on Wednesday.



Pratt & Whitney, a renowned American aerospace manufacturer with a global presence, operates as a subsidiary of RTX Corporation. Recently, RTX Corp revealed the existence of a "rare condition" in powdered metal, impacting a significant portion of the more than 3,000 engines produced for the twin-engined Airbus A320neo between 2015 and 2021.

"Specifically, approximately 1,200 engines necessitate removal and inspection due to the possibility of micro cracks indicating fatigue. The issue stems from microscopic contaminants found in a specific metal used within the engine's high-pressure turbine discs, a critical part of the engine core," it had said on Tuesday.

"Out of the 1,200 engines requiring scrutiny, 200 must undergo inspections by mid-September due to their duration of service. The remaining engines will also undergo inspection within the coming year. This measure has been taken to ensure the safety and reliability of the engines and the aircraft they power,” it added.

IndiGo stands as the primary purchaser of A320 aircraft equipped with P&W engines, solidifying its position as the largest customer. As per sources, the airline currently operates 141 A320neo aircraft and 76 A321neo planes equipped with P&W engines.

Last month, the airlines made a groundbreaking announcement regarding the placing of an order for a staggering 500 Airbus A320 Family aircraft, scheduled to be delivered between 2030 and 2035. The purchase agreement was finalised at the Paris Air Show 2023, with representatives from IndiGo and Airbus present. IndiGo had earlier confirmed that the engine selection and the precise mix of A320 and A321 aircraft will be determined in due course.

IndiGo's order comprises a combination of A320neo, A321neo, and A321XLR aircraft.