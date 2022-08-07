Indian woman dies by suicide in US, her video describes 8 yrs of domestic abuse

The videos of her husband assaulting her went viral and triggered massive outrage, with hashtags calling for justice trending on social media.

news Domestic Violence

A 30-year-old Sikh woman Mandeep Kaur, residing in New York of US, died by suicide, on August 3, after sending a video to her family in which she described years of domestic abuse by her husband Ranjodhbeer Singh Sandhu. Based on her video, an FIR was registered in the Najibabad area against the in-laws and husband of the woman, police said.

Mandeep Kaur, aged 30, in the video sent to her father had spoken of years of domestic violence. In the 2.49 minute video sent to him, Mandeep has alleged that Ranjodhveer used to beat her daily, said her father Jaspal Singh, a resident of Taharpur in Najibabad. In the video, Mandeep, seen crying and distressed, says she cannot take the abuse anymore and also talks about taking her own life. She also alleged that Ranjodhveer had extramarital affairs with other women and used to beat her after drinking alcohol whenever she objected.

According to reports, she was being tortured for being “unable to give birth to a male child”. Kaur leaves behind two young daughters aged 4 and 6 years. The CCTV videos of her husband assaulting her went viral in social media and triggered massive outrage, with hashtags calling for justice trending. The videos also show the two children, who are currently in custody of the father, screaming and begging him not to hit their mother.

Based on the compaint filed by the father of the deceased, an FIR has been filed against Ranjodhveer under sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 498A (dowry demand) of the Indian Penal Code, Najibabad police station in-charge Ravindra Kumar Verma said on Saturday. Najibabad Circle Officer Gajendra Pal Singh said that the police have also registered a case against the mother-in-law, father-in-law and brother-in-law of the deceased.

Her father Jaspal Singh said that in 2015, Mandeep was married to Ranjodhveer, a resident of Badhiya village in Najibabad and in 2018, both went to America. Ranjodhveer had taken a truck on loan, Jaspal said, adding he also used to beat her daughter for demanding Rs 50 lakhs. Ranjodhveer has been arrested in the US after Mandeep's suicide. Mandeep's post-mortem has been done and her husband is in police custody there, Jaspal added.

Meanwhile, the Indian Consulate expressed condolences on social media. “We are deeply saddened by the death of Mandeep Kaur in Queens, New York under most tragic circumstances. We are in touch with the US authorities at Federal and local level as well as the community. We stand ready to render all assistance,” the Indian Consulate tweeted Saturday.

(With PTI inputs)

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

