Indian theatre legend Ebrahim Alkazi passes away at 94

Ebrahim was the longest serving director of the National School of Drama, and was known for mentoring actors like Naseeruddin Shah and Om Puri.

news Death

Theatre doyen and legendary teacher Ebrahim Alkazi died on Tuesday afternoon after suffering a heart attack, his son said. He was 94. Ebrahim, who was the longest serving director of the National School of Drama, produced plays such as Girish Karnad's Tughlaq and Dharamvir Bharati's Andha Yug. He mentored generations of actors, including Naseeruddin Shah and Om Puri.

"Dad died this evening at 2.45 pm after a massive heart attack. He was admitted to the Escorts hospital the day before yesterday," his son Feisal Alkazi told PTI.

Ebrahim was also an art connoisseur, collector and gallery owner. He founded the Art Heritage Gallery in New Delhi.

A graduate of the Royal Academy of Dramatics Art (RADA), he staged more than 50 plays during his distinguished career and won the BBC Broadcasting Award in 1950.

Some of the major plays directed by him also include Mohan Rakeshâ€™s Ashadh Ka Ek Din, besides several Greek tragedies and the works of William Shakespeare.

A recipient of the Padma Vibhushan (2010), Padma Bhushan (1991) and Padma Shri (1966) honours, he was known to be a strict disciplinarian who provided a blueprint for theatre training during his years as the director of NSD (1962-1977).

Known for mentoring some of the best talents in the country, including Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, Uttara Baokar and Rohini Hattangadi, besides a host of major theatre directors in the country, Ebrahim was married to Roshan Alkazi, who designed costumes for his plays.

His two children are also theatre artists. Amal Allana, is a theatre director and former Chairperson of National School of Drama, while Feisal Alkazi is also a theatre director.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the death of eminent theatre personality, saying he will be remembered for his efforts to make theatre more popular and accessible across India.

"His contributions to the world of art and culture are noteworthy ... Shri Ebrahim Alkazi will be remembered for his efforts to make theatre more popular and accessible across India," the prime minister tweeted.

"Saddened by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace," Modi said.

With PTI and IANS inputs