Indian right wing happy as Elon Musk sacks Twitter’s Vijaya Gadde

Gadde, who was the legal head of Twitter, was instrumental in suspending Donald Trump’s Twitter account following the Capitol Hill violence in 2021.

Right Wing Twitter handles are having a field day, after billionaire Elon Musk, the new chief of Twitter, on Thursday, October 27, fired the company’s top executives, including the CEO Parag Agarwal and legal and policy head, Vijaya Gadde. The termination of the top brass of Twitter does not, however, come as a surprise, as the Tesla CEO, during his Twitter takeover in April this year, had publicly voiced out his thoughts on the “Left bias” of the Twitter leadership, including Gadde, whom he felt was “censoring free speech”. This was with regard to the instrumental role she played in suspending the Twitter account of US President Donald Trump following the Capitol Hill violence in 2021 as well as blocking a New York Post story about “Hunter Biden”.

Meanwhile, right wing supporters, back home in India, also seem to be happy with Gadde’s sacking. The reason? In 2018, a major controversy erupted when Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, along with Gadde, was seen posing for a photograph with a poster which read: “Smash Brahmanical Patriarchy”, during their visit to India. This did not go down well with several prominent personalities in India, including the likes of Mohandas Pai, former Infosys Director, who accused Dorsey of participating in a hate campaign against Brahmins.

Since Gadde was also seen alongside Dorsey in the photograph, along with several other women journalists and activists, who are constantly locking horns with the right wing ecosystem, she was also not spared by the trolls. And now, the news of her sacking is being celebrated among the Hindutva circles, who are lauding Musk for his decision.

“Some photographs foretell a story. That's @Vijaya Gadde between Barkha Dutt and Jack Dorsey when Twitter's woke gang came visiting India with a "Smash Brahmanical Patriarchy" placard and our @lefties and @libbies whooped in delight. Vile Vijaya has got the sack,” tweeted Kanchan Gupta, senior journalist and adviser to the Union Government’s Ministry of Information and broadcasting.

Nupur J Sharma, Journalist and Editor-in-Chief of Right Wing mouthpiece OpIndia said, “One of the very few times I am happy about a white dude firing a bunch of Indians. Thanks @elonmusk”.

“It would be no understatement if one said Brahminical patriarchy is the bedrock of all that ails Indian society. It is present in the very social fabric of this country, spreading its venom of hate, othering people on the basis of imaginary identities, and keeping people in eternal stupor,” Hannah Dhanaraj, a Dalit professional from Chennai wrote about the controversy at the time. Read the full article here.

Apart from Parag and Gadde, the other top Twitter executives who were fired include Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and General Counsel Sean Edgett.