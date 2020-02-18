Indian dance crew that wowed judges with ‘Marana Mass’ wins 'America’s Got Talent'

The team received a standing ovation from the judges.

Remember V.Unbeatable, the dance troupe whose performance of ‘Marana Mass’ from Petta on American’s Got Talent: The Champions Season 2 left the judges (and audience) stunned and awed? They were crowned winners of the show on Monday.

The finale saw the top 10 performances narrowed down until just two finalists remained – V. Unbeatable and Duo Transcend. In the few intense and emotional moments before host Terry Crews announced the final results, the members of the dance troupe can be seen holding hands, their eyes squeezed shut in anticipation. One of the children in the group – a girl – is in tears as she waits for the final verdict.

And as Terry announces their names, the stage, judges and audience all burst into celebration. Some members of V. Unbeatable drop to the ground, while others jump and hug each other, as the judges - Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Alesha Dixon - give them a standing ovation.

An emotional crew member profusely said thank you, adding that the victory “meant the world” to the troupe.

The winner of America’s Got Talent: The Champions is decided on the basis of audience voting from all across the United States.

Prior to the results, all 10 finalists performed for one last time. V. Unbeatable chose ‘Tattad Tattad’ from the Bollywood film Goliyon ki Rasleela Ram Leela and paired up with Travis Barker, drummer for the rock band Blink-182 who was on live drums for their performance. The performance once again left the judges wowed, ending in a standing ovation.

Watch it here.

All members of the V. Unbeatable group come from financially difficult backgrounds. The V in name stands for Vikas Gupta, a former team member who passed away in 2013 while practising a stunt for a performance. He was paralysed from the neck down, and passed away after a few weeks. While the group initially disbanded after this tragedy, they came back together, and added the V before their troupe’s name in Vikas’s honour.

The troupe also participated in America's Got Talent Season 14 last year, where they came fourth.