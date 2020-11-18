India worst hit by ransomware in APAC region, 74% organisations affected

Indian organisations feel most threatened by eCrime groups (90%), hacktivists (77%) and insider threats (66%), the survey by US-based cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike revealed.

India has been the worst hit by ransomware in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, with 74% of organisations having suffered a ransomware attack this year, as compared to 67% in Australia, 52% in Japan and 46% in Singapore, said a survey on Wednesday. About 34% Indian respondents shared that they have paid between $1 million-$2.5 million as a result of malware attacks in the last 12 months as compared to 21% in Japan, 69% in Singapore and 23% in Australia, showed the survey by US-based cybersecurity company CrowdStrike.

The results showed that 76% respondents feel most threatened by cyberattacks originating from China followed by Pakistan (48%) and Russia (43%). China has been a common threat across regions with 75% in Japan, 72% in Singapore and 72% in Australia.

More than half of Indian organisations feel that nation state attacks will be the biggest concern for 2021.

"This year has been especially challenging for organisations of all sizes around the world, with both the proliferation of ransomware and growing tensions from nation-state actors posing a massive threat to regions worldwide," Michael Sentonas, Chief Technology Officer, CrowdStrike, said in a statement.

"Now more than ever, organisations are finding ways to rapidly undergo digital transformation to bring their security to the cloud in order to keep pace with modern-day threats and secure their 'work from anywhere' operations."

The COVID-19 pandemic catalysed increasing concerns around ransomware attacks, with many organisations resorting to paying the ransom.

The global attitude has shifted from a question of if an organisation will experience a ransomware attack to a matter of when an organisation will inevitably pay a ransom. The APAC region is suffering the most when paying the ransom with the highest average payout at $1.18 million, followed by EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) at $1.06 million and the US at $0.99 million.

The study surveyed 2,200 senior IT decision-makers and IT security professionals in the US, the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Middle East, India, Japan, Singapore and Australia across major industry sectors.

The report details the attitudes and beliefs of those in charge of cybersecurity, and tracks how they are faring against sophisticated and pervasive cyberattacks.