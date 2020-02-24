India will soon be in the top 3 economies of the world: Mukesh Ambani to Satya Nadella

While crediting the growth of this paradigm shift to tech companies such as TCS and Infosys, Ambani also said that Jio played a small role in the digital India vision put forth by PM Modi in 2014.

Atom Tech Shorts

India will be in the top three economies in the world, whether it is in five years or 10 years, India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani told Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in a fireside chat in Mumbai on Monday.

Speaking to Nadella at the Microsoft Future Decoded event, Reliance Industries Chairman said India has the opportunity to become the premier digital society of the world.

“When it happens (being in the top 3 economies), our opportunity is - will we be the most technically-enabled society? Will we have our development enabled by all tools of technology and can we be pacesetter in terms of using all technology,” he said, adding that in the coming two decades, the next generations of India will see is a very different India and that everyone should be working towards that.

According to Ambani, what will drive India towards becoming a top economy is technology and digitization, something the country has already been seeing thanks to the availability of mobile data in the remotest of villages.

“I can easily say mobile networks in India are better and on par with anybody else in the world and that’s the big change… That’s the India we start in 2020. Think about your (Nadella’s) own journey in 1992 when you joined Microsoft, India was $300 billion, today India is $300 trillion and fundamentally this whole progress has happened on back of technology in a certain way,” he added.

While crediting the growth of this paradigm shift to tech companies such as TCS and Infosys, Ambani also said that Jio played a small role in the digital India vision put forth by PM Modi in 2014.

“Pre Jio, we had 256kbps as broadband speed. Post Jio we have 20Mbps as average speed on mobile data available in every single village in India. Pre Jio, price of data in India was between Rs 300-500 and for poorest of poor price was high as Rs 10,000 a GB. Post Jio, its Rs 12-14 per GB,” Ambani told Nadella.

Speaking of the opportunity there exists for small and medium businesses in India, Ambani said that fundamentally, every small business and every entrepreneur has the potential in India to become a Dhirubhai Ambani or Bill Gates and that’s what differentiates India from the rest of the world.

“The entrepreneurial power that we have at grassroot level in enormous. There is opportunity to go from no tech, no digitization to pole vault to adopt and our partnership between Jio and Microsoft is to really give them full service and ensure they are fully enabled with tool sets and data sets, because the mindsets exist to propel India forward and that’s an even bigger opportunity,” he added.

Reliance Jio and Microsoft entered into a long-term partnership in August 2019 aimed at accelerating the digital transformation of the Indian economy and society.

“This 10-year commitment combines the world-class capabilities of both companies to offer a detailed set of solutions comprising connectivity, computing, storage solutions, and other technology services and applications essential for Indian businesses and will span the broad Reliance Industries ecosystem including its existing and new businesses,” Microsoft said in a statement at the time.

Watch: