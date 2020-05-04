India to start bringing back citizens stranded abroad from May 7

The travel will begin in a phased manner and would be made available on payment-basis.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

The government of India on Monday announced that it will start the process of bringing back Indians who are stuck abroad amid the lockdown from May 7. In a statement, the government stated that it will be facilitating the return of Indian nationals stranded abroad on compelling grounds in a phased manner.

The travel would begin in a phased manner from May 7 and the travel would be arranged by aircraft and naval ships, the statement added.

The government said that Indian Embassies and High Commissions are preparing a list of distressed Indian citizens who are stuck abroad and that facility would be made available on payment-basis. Non-scheduled commercial flights would be arranged for air travel. The travel would begin in a phased manner from May 7.

Medical screening of passengers would be done before they board the flight and those passengers who are asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to travel. During the journey, all the passengers would have to follow the protocols issued by the Health Ministry and the Civil Aviation Ministry.

At the destination, all passengers will have to register on the Aarogya Setu mobile application, the governmentâ€™s statement read. All the passengers will be medically screened and after scrutiny, they would be quarantined for 14 days, either in a hospital or in an institutional quarantine on payment-basis, by the concerned state government. A COVID-19 test will be done after 14 days and further action would be taken according to health protocols.

The Ministries of External Affairs and Civil Aviation would soon share detailed information about it through their websites, the government statement added.

State governments have been advised to make arrangements, including for testing, quarantine and onward movement of the returning Indians.

India had banned incoming international flights from March 23. The first phase of the lockdown for 21 days was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24. It was extended till May 3 fist and then till May 17.

Several state governments like Kerala and Tamil Nadu have launched websites where non-resident Indians can sign up if they wish to return home. While over 4 lakh people have registered wishing to return to Kerala, the Tamil Nadu website has around 1.6 lakh signees as of May 4.