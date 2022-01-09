India sees nearly 1.6 lakh new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, highest in 224 days

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to chair a meeting around 4.30 pm on January 9 to review the COVID-19 situation in the country. .

news COVID-19

India reported a total of 1,59,632 new coronavirus infections in a day, the highest in 224 days, while the active cases increased to 5,90,611, the highest in around 197 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday, January 9. A total of 552 new cases of Omicron were reported, taking the total tally of Omicron infections to 3,623 across 27 states and UTs so far, according to the data updated at 8 am on January 9.

Out of the total Omicron cases, 1,409 people have migrated or recovered. Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 1,009 cases followed by Delhi at 513, Karnataka 441, Rajasthan 373, Kerala 333 and Gujarat 204. On May 29 last year, India had logged a total of 1,65,553 infections in a day.

The official death toll climbed to 4,83,790 with 327 fresh fatalities, the data stated. The 327 new fatalities include 242 from Kerala and 19 from West Bengal.

Read: Kerala adds 18,000 more deaths to its COVID-19 death tally: What this shows

An increase of 1,18,442 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 10.21% while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 6.77%, according to the Health Ministry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting on January 9 to review the COVID-19 situation in the country. Government sources said the meeting is scheduled for around 4.30 pm.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 151.58 crore.

Read: COVID hospitalisation up in Bengaluru, 30 times more unvaccinated people in ICU

A total of 4,83,790 deaths have been officially reported so far in the country including 1,41,627 from Maharashtra, 49,547 from Kerala, 38,366 from Karnataka, 36,843 from Tamil Nadu, 25,143 from Delhi, 22,924 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,883 from West Bengal. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the Health Ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Read: Registration for COVID-19 precautionary dose begins: All you need to know

India's COVID-19 cases tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.