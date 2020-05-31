India reports highest single-day increase of 8,380 cases, total death toll at 5,164

India is attempting to flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus and is currently under an extended lockdown, as some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. New lockdown guidelines are in place and India will see a phased exit from lockdown from June 8.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of cases in India as of 10 am on May 31 stands at 1,82,143, with 8,380 cases in 24 hours, the highest single-day spike in a day.

A total of 86,983 patients have recovered. With 193 deaths in 24 hours, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 stands at 5,164, as per government data.

Here are the numbers as of 10 am on May 31:

â€” Tamil Nadu has 21,184 cases. 12,000 people have recovered and 160 people have died due to the disease. On May 30, 938 new cases were reported.

â€” Karnataka has a total of 2,922 cases. 997 patients have recovered and the state has reported 49 deaths. A total of 141 new cases were reported in the state on May 30.

â€” Kerala has a total of 1,208 cases, with 575 recoveries and 9 deaths. The state reported 58 new cases on May 30.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has a total of 3,461 cases, with 2,281 recoveries and 60 deaths. 131 new cases were reported on May 30.

â€” Telangana has a total of 2,499 cases, with 1,412 recoveries and 77 deaths. The state saw an increase of 74 cases on May 30.

â€” Maharashtra has a total of 65,168 cases, with 28,081 recoveries and 2,197 deaths. The state saw 2,940 new cases on May 30.

As testing increases and due to the influx of people from across India and countries, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is, and the number of cases detected is expected to go up as, states ramp up testing.

Cases across the world are currently at 60,63,588 with 3,69,244 deaths (according to the map by Johns Hopkins) as on May 31.

For The News Minute's live tracker map, click the 'Coronavirus Live' icon found on the top right corner of every page.