India reports biggest spike with 6,654 new COVID-19 cases, total crosses 1.25 lakh

With 137 deaths in 24 hours, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 stands at 3,720, as per government data.

India is attempting to flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus and is currently under an extended lockdown, as some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. The Indian government has extended its lockdown till May 31 to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of cases in India as of 9.30 am on May 23 stands at 1,25,101, with 6,654 cases in 24 hours. A total of 51,784 patients have recovered. With 137 deaths in 24 hours, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 stands at 3,720, as per government data.

Here are the numbers as of 10 am on May 23:

â€” Tamil Nadu has 14,753 cases. 7,128 people have recovered and 98 people have died due to the disease. On May 22, 694 new cases were reported.

â€” Karnataka has a total of 1,743 cases. 597 patients have recovered and the state has reported 41 deaths. A total of 138 new cases were reported in the state on May 22.

â€” Kerala has a total of 733 cases, with 512 recoveries and 5 deaths. The state reported 42 new cases on May 22.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has a total of 2,667 cases, with 1,756 recoveries and 55 deaths. 62 new cases were reported on May 22.

â€” Telangana has a total of 1,761 cases, with 1,046 recoveries and 48 deaths. The state saw an increase of 62 cases on May 22.

â€” Maharashtra has a total of 44,582 cases, with 12,583 recoveries and 1,517 deaths. The state saw 2,940 new cases and 63 deaths on May 22.

As testing increases and due to the influx of people from across India and countries, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is, and the number of cases detected is expected to go up as, states ramp up testing.

Cases across the world are currently at 52,21,172 with 3,38,183 deaths (according to the map by Johns Hopkins) as on May 23.

