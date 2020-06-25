India reports 16,922 cases in 24 hours, highest spike till date

With 418 deaths in 24 hours, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 stands at 14,894.

India has been grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic for over five months now. After around two months of lockdown, the country opened up in a phased manner from June 8 and people are getting used to the new normal. Some states are continuing to see a rise in coronavirus patients and continue to enforce restrictions.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the total number of cases in India as of 9.30 am on June 25 stands at 4,73,105 with 16,922 new cases in the past 24 hours. Of these, 1,86,514 patients are still under treatment.

A total of 2,71,696 patients have recovered. With 418 deaths in 24 hours, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 stands at 14,894, as per government data.

Here are the numbers as of 9.30 am on June 25:

â€” In Tamil Nadu, 67,468 people have tested coronavirus positive till date, of which 28,836 are under treatment. 37,763 people have recovered, and 866 people have died due to the disease. On June 24, 2,865 new cases were reported.

â€” Karnataka has reported 10,118 coronavirus cases in total, and 3,799 people are under treatment. 6,151 patients have recovered, and the state has reported 164 deaths. A total of 397 new cases were reported in the state on June 24.

â€” Kerala has reported a total of 3,603 coronavirus positive patients, of which 1,691 are active. 1,888 people have recovered, and there have been 22 deaths. The state reported 152 new cases on June 24.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has reported 10,331 coronavirus cases, and 5,423 patients are still under treatment. 4,779 have recovered and 129 deaths have been reported. 497 new cases were reported on June 24.

â€” Telangana has reported 10,444 coronavirus cases till date, of which 5,858 people are still under treatment. 4,361 people have recovered and 225 have died. The state reported 891 new patients on June 24.

â€” Maharashtra has reported 1,42,900 cases, of which 69,108 are undergoing treatment. 73,792 patients have been discharged after recovery, and 6,739 have succumbed to the disease. The state saw 3,890 new cases on June 24.

As testing increases and due to the influx of people from across India and countries, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is.