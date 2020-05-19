India crosses 1 lakh COVID-19 cases

A total of 4,970 new cases and 134 deaths were reported in 24 hours.

Coronavirus COVID-19

India is attempting to flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus and is currently under an extended lockdown, as some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. The Indian government has extended its lockdown till May 31 to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has crossed 1 lakh COVID-19 cases. The number of cases in India as of 9.30 am on May 19 stands at 1,01,139, with 4,970 cases in 24 hours. A total of 39,173 patients have recovered. With 134 deaths in 24 hours, the number of deaths due to the disease stands at 3,163, as per government data.

Here are the numbers as of 10 am on May 19:

â€” Tamil Nadu has 11,760 cases. 4,406 people have recovered and 81 people have died due to the disease. On May 18, 536 new cases were reported.

â€” Karnataka has a total of 1,246 cases. 530 people have recovered and the state has reported 37 deaths. A total of 99 new cases were reported in the state on Monday.

â€” Kerala has a total of 631 cases, with 497 recoveries and 4 deaths. The state reported 29 new cases on May 18.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has a total of 2,432 cases, with 1,552 recoveries and 50 deaths.

â€” Telangana has a total of 1,592 cases, with 1,002 recoveries and 34 deaths. The state saw an increase of 41 cases on May 18.

â€” Maharashtra has a total of 35,058 cases, with 8,437 recoveries and 1,249 deaths. The state saw 2,033 new cases on May 18.

As testing increases and due to influx of people from across India and countries, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is, and the number of cases detected is expected to go up as states ramp up testing.

Cases across the world are currently at 48,01,943, with 3,18,527 deaths (according to the map by Johns Hopkins) as on May 19.

For The News Minute's live tracker map, click the 'Coronavirus Live' icon found on the top right corner of every page.