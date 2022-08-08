India bags historic gold, silver medals in triple jump at Commonwealth Games

The 25-year-old Eldhose became only the sixth Indian to win a CWG gold since legendary Milkha Singh won it in 1958.

news Sports

Two athletes from Kerala scripted history by winning gold and silver medals at the menâ€™s triple jump for the Commonwealth Games 2022 held in Birmingham, England. Eldhose Paul won gold in a 1-2 finish for India, while Abdulla Aboobacker won silver. This is the first time two athletes from India get podium finishes at the Commonwealth Games. The country bagged four medals on Sunday, August 7, inviting appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday congratulated Eldhose and Abdulla, in a tweet. "Congratulations to Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker on winning Gold and Silver respectively in triple jump at the #CWG2022. They have made Kerala and India proud with this pioneering feat. Wishing them more success in the future," CM Pinarayi wrote.

Eldhose, who hails from Kolenchery in Ernakulam district, is an Acting Petty Officer Communication (Telegraphy) under the southern naval command and comes from a humble family background, a senior Naval official told PTI. "Paul joined the Navy in 2017 and has been participating in many inter-services meets," the official said. He lost his mother at a young age and was looked after by his grandmother, the official said. The 25-year-old Eldhose became only the sixth Indian to win a CWG gold since legendary Milkha Singh won it in 1958 in 440 yards. Eldhoseâ€™s best jump was 17.03m, while Abdullaâ€™s was 17.02m.

Abdulla hails from Kozhikode and is currently with the Air Force. He had won the 2014 national-level triple jump.

After the four medals on Sunday, India's medal tally from athletics swelled to eight -- 1 gold, 4 silver, 3 bronze -- the best in the CWG history outside the country and only second to the haul at the 2010 edition in Delhi.

India has won four triple jump medals in the past editions but this is the first time two athletes from the country have got podium finishes.

(With PTI inputs)