Income Tax dept conducts search at properties of actor Rashmika Mandanna

I-T sources said that the search and seizure operations were conducted on suspicion that Rashmika Mandanna had evaded taxes.

news Crime

Income Tax sleuths on Thursday conducted a search and seizure operation at the home of south Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna. Around 7.30 am, around 15 Income Tax officials arrived at Rashmika’s residence in Kodagu, in Virajpet’s Kuklur. Rashmika’s mother Suman was at home when the officials arrived.

Income Tax Department sources say that search operations are underway at Serenity Hall, owned by Rashmika’s father Madan Mandanna and also his office premises.

I-T sources said that the search and seizure operations were conducted on suspicion that Rashmika Mandanna had evaded taxes.

Rashmika made her debut in Sandalwood with the film Kirik Party, which was a huge success at the box office. She went on to act in several Kannada and Telugu films in the last two years and has become a huge success in the industry. She has acted in Dear Comrade, Sarileru Neekevvaru, Chalo, Geeta Govindam, Chamak, Yajamana, Anjani Putra and Vritra. She is currently working in the film Pogaru alongside Dhruva Sarja. She has acted in nine movies in the last two years and has also signed several advertising contracts.

The Income Tax search comes just a day after Rashmika denied making a lot of money. Rashmika had made the statement after massive speculation that her income had crossed the seven-figure mark. “I am not the highest paid actor. I am just starting off in the film industry. When people say I am the highest paid actor in Sandalwood, I wonder where the news is coming from. I don't have any money in the bank. I still feel like a debutant,” Rashmika had said.