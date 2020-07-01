IMD predicts rain in coastal Karnataka till July 5: Orange alert in Uttara Kannada

The coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall till July 5.

news Weather

Monsoon in Karnataka is well underway as we enter the month of July, and the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has released a bulletin noting that certain parts of the state will experience rainfall over the next five days. The IMD noted that there is a trough in the east Arabian sea, along the Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala coasts, which will result in coastal districts in Karnataka to receive light to moderate rainfall till July 5.

Following a yellow alert on Monday in three districts in the state, CS Patil, Director of IMD, Bengaluru, said in a video bulletin that there is an orange alert for heavy rains in Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka till July 5. Orange alert means that officials are expected to be prepared for heavy to very heavy rainfall, for possible flooding.

In three coastal districts - Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada – heavy rains are predicted for July 3.

Rainfall occurred at most places in coastal Karnataka, a few places in north interior Karnataka and at isolated places over south interior Karnataka on Tuesday. One IMD station in Uttara Kannada – Khadar – reported heavy rainfall.

According to the IMD release, rain and thunderstorms are very likely over most places in coastal Karnataka over the next five days, and at many places in north interior and south interior parts of the state as well.

IMD has also issued a thunderstorm as well as heavy rainfall warning for the next 24 hours over isolated places in coastal Karnataka.

However, the IMD bulletin also said that southwest monsoon had been weak so far in the state.