IMD issues weather warning for both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

IMD also forecasted that the southwest monsoon would arrive in Kerala around June 1.

A weather warning was issued for both the Telugu states on Saturday by the Indian Meteorological Department.

IMD said that Telangana is set to witness a heat wave along with thunderstorms and gusty winds at several places on Saturday. From Sunday to June 1, thunderstorms with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are likely in isolated parts of the state. Telangana is also likely to receive light to moderate rain or thunder showers at a few places in the next five days, IMD forecasted.

Similarly, IMD issued a five-day weather warning from May 30 to June 3 for Andhra Pradesh. According to IMD’s forecast, thunderstorms and lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in the state. IMD has also issued a warning to the fishermen in coastal Andhra against venturing into the sea during these five days.

“A low pressure area is very likely to form over southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea during the next 48 hours. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea during subsequent 48 hours. In view of the above, conditions are likely to become favourable for onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala around June 1, 2020,” IMD has forecasted. According to the IMD, the southwest monsoon will further advance into some parts of Arabian Sea; Maldives Coromin area; southwest and southeast Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours.

According to the weather report, in Telangana, heat wave conditions prevailed in pockets of Adilabad, Nalgonda and Medchal on Friday. Mahabubabad, Mancherial and Warangal (rural) district witnessed heavy rainfall. Mahabubabad recorded the highest of 10 cm rainfall.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Nalgonda in Telangana recorded the highest maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius, followed by Adilabad at 44.8 degrees. Khammam, Medak and Ramagundam recorded the highest temperature of 44.4 degrees Celsius, in Nizamabad, it was 44 degrees Celsius, 43 degrees Celsius in Hyderabad, 42.6 degrees Celsius in Bhadrachalam, and 42.4 degrees Celsius in Mahabubnagar. Hanamkonda recorded 42 degrees Celsius temperature.