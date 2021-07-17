IMD issues orange alert for parts of Karnataka, thundershowers likely in next 48 hrs

A high wave warning has also been issued for the state from July 17-21, and fishermen have been advised to not venture into the sea during this period.

news Weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu and Shivamogga districts in Karnataka, indicating isolated to very heavy rains. According to the IMD Bengaluru bulletin, rainfall and thundershowers are very likely to occur at most places over the state in the next 24-48 hours.

A high wave warning has also been issued for Karnataka. High waves of range 3.5 to 4.1 metres are forecasted along the coast from Mangaluru to Karwar in the state. Strong winds with speeds reaching 40-50 kmph are likely along and off Karnataka coasts from July 17 to July 21, the bulletin states. Fishermen have been advised to not venture into the sea during this period.

The IMD bulletin said that the southwest monsoon has been active over the state and rainfall occurred at many places across the state, with towns from Uttara Kannada district recording the highest rainfall. Gokarna in Uttara Kannada received the heaviest rainfall at 11 cm. Agumbe, Karwar, Manki and Basagod received 9 cm of rainfall each, while Belikeri received 8cm.

Meanwhile, the bulletin said that Bengaluru is likely to receive a “few spells of rain”, however, the surface winds will be strong and gusty at times. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 28 and 20 degrees Celsius respectively, the bulletin read.

On July 15, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) had issued red, orange and yellow warnings in many parts of the state for the next few days. A red warning was issued for coastal districts of the state and parts of Malnad on July 17. Orange alert was issued by the department for many parts of Karnataka on July 15, 16, including coastal and northern parts of Karnataka — Belagavi, Dharwad and Haveri. CS Patil, Director of IMD, Bengaluru had said that widespread rainfall was forecasted for the state at least until the end of this week.