IMD issues flash flood alert for Telangana, heavy rain predicted

Hyderabad is likely to witness a cloudy sky and might see light to moderate rainfalls or thundershowers.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a Flash Flood Risk (FFR) alert for the state of Telangana for August 18, 2021, due to the recent occurrence of very heavy rainfall in the state. The IMD warned of “moderate to high risk in a few watersheds in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Khammam, Nirmal, Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts.” The concerned districts of Telangana, which are under risk, were also alerted by the IMD and information is also being passed on to the people through All India Radio and Doordarshan. Speaking to the media, director of IMD, Hyderabad, K Naga Ratnam said, “On August 17, south west monsoon has been active over Telangana in the last 24 hours and as a result, heavy rainfall was witnessed in the state at few places like Khammam and Komaram Bheem districts and several other isolated places in other districts.”

Meanwhile, for the next two days till August 19, 2021, yellow and orange warnings have also been issued by the IMD. According to the warning, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Nalgonda, Siddipet, Medak districts and heavy rain very likely to occur at isolated places in Rajanna Sircilla, Peddapalli, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural), Warangal (Urban), Jangaon, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Kamareddy, Nagarkurnool districts of Telangana.”

As a result of the rain, light flooding and inundation in low-lying areas is expected and the areas were alerted accordingly. Meanwhile, the IMD said that Hyderabad is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky and might see light to moderate rainfalls or thundershowers. Very heavy rainfall is also likely to occur at times in isolated places in the city over the next two days.