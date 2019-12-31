Ilaiyaraaja composes music for two songs in 10 minutes

Kollywood

Director Vamsi Krishna, who is currently directing the film 'Ranga Marthanda', shared this information on Twitter.

Krishna Vamsi’s last film release was Nakshatram, an action entertainer released two years ago. Now, film buffs are waiting eagerly for news on the director’s next. With the announcement that his upcoming film will feature his talented wife, movie buffs are excited.

Director Vamsi Krishna is currently directing the film Ranga Marthanda, which is the remake of the hit Marathi film Natsamrat. The film has the director’s wife and acclaimed actor Ramya Krishnan playing the lead role along with Prakash Raj in the star cast.

Veteran music composer Ilaiyaraaja is composing music for this venture. According to an update from the director, Ilaiyaraaja took a mere 10 minutes to lock the tunes for two songs!

The 76-year-old music composer is known for coming out with divine and soul-stirring music and from what we hear from Krishna Vamsi, Ilaiyaraaja’s music will be the highlight of the film.

Two heavenly tunes locked ....in just ten minutes... So fast...... Innovative n experimental only he can do ....he appriciated d song situations ... Blessed n charged.. pic.twitter.com/HoGlIUxixK — Krishna Vamsi (@director_kv) December 30, 2019

An interesting report about Ranga Marthanda is that Prakash Raj will be working as an assistant director. Besides Prakash Raj and Ramya Krishnan, the film will also have Shivatmika Rajasekar and Anusuya Bharadwaj in prominent roles.

It may be noted here that Natsamrat, released in 2016, was a Marathi film that had Nana Patekar in the lead role. The film was about a retired stage artiste still living with the fond memories of his acting career and unable to come to terms with the current reality. The star cast included Medha Manjrekar, Vikram Gokhale, Mrunmayee Deshpande, Sunil Barve and Ajit Parab.

The film was directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Nana Patekar and Vishwas Joshi under the banner of Great Maratha Entertainment, Gajanan Chitra and Fincraft Media and Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Natsamrat turned out to be the highest-grossing film in Marathi cinema upon its release.

