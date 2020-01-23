IKEA recalls ‘Made in India’ travel mugs in UAE over safety concerns

This is reportedly because the product could contain higher than permissible levels of a chemical called Dibutyl phthalate (DBP).

Money Retail

A travel mug manufactured in India and sold through IKEA store in the UAE has been recalled by the Swedish retailer since it is suspected to have the presence of a particular chemical in excess of prescribed limits.

IKEA has put out a statement that the product ‘TROLIGTVIS travel mugs’ has since been removed from the store in the UAE. The company has advised its customers who had purchased the mugs not to use them. Customers can return the mugs to the stores and receive a full refund.

IKEA has clarified that there is nothing threatening with the use of the mugs, but it is doing this exercise to be on the safer side and to protect their customers from coming to any kind of harm. There are no medical issues, the company says in its statement.

The safety of the products IKEA sells is treated as a top priority. The presence of Dibutyl phthalate (DBP), a chemical in the Made in India mugs might have come to light in the normal course of testing the products and this step has since been initiated.

The matter has been reported in the local media including the Khaleej Times. IKEA has put out a statement in its social media account in Instagram as well. This is more like addressing its customers directly making the request not to use the product and to return for a refund.

People who follow IKEA closely confirm that this is not the first time such a thing has occurred. The company does this every now and then recalling products already sold, if there is any suspicion on its quality.

In many industries, the practice is to ask the vendors to submit a lab analysis report of the product being supplied to avoid any such chemical composition issue later. It forms a part of the purchase order and the parameters are specified with the limits of chemicals and where feasible the recognized laboratories are also mentioned.