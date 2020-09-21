IIT Delhi releases JEE Advanced admit cards for students

The admit cards were released on Monday for the examination that is set to be held on September 27.

news Education

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, which is the organising institution of JEE

Advanced, released admit cards for the examination on Monday. JEE Advanced is the entrance exam for admission into undergraduate courses across the IITs and IISc (Indian Institute of Science). The examination will be held on September 27.

This year, about 2.5 lakh students were eligible to apply for the exam. However, only 1,60,864 students have registered to appear for it. These students are the top-ranking students from the JEE Main exam. Statistics show that the number of candidates choosing to appear for the IIT entrance test has declined to a three-year low.

With the exam being held amidst a pandemic, IIT-D has made several arrangements to conduct the test with special precautions. The institute’s alumni have been asked to facilitate travel for aspirants. According to Indian Express, IIT alumni had launched a portal to help students even for the JEE Main. This year, JEE Advanced is set to be held in more cities than before and subsequently, the number of test centres has also seen an increase. The number of cities in which the exam will be conducted has gone up from 164 last year to 222 this year. The number of exam centres went up from 600 to 1150.

JEE Main was held from September 1 to September 6 amid protests from students and the opposition party. The results for Paper 1 of the exam were released on September 11 and Paper 2 on September 18. These results were declared by the National Testing Agency. The admit cards are available at jee.adv.in.

Here is how one can download the JEE Advanced Admit card: