IFFI 2022 lineup includes Jai Bhim, Ariyippu, RRR among other films

The 53rd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is scheduled to be held in Goa from November 20 to 28 this year.

Flix Cinema

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced the list of films that have been chosen for the Indian Panorama section at the 53rd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) which is scheduled to be held in Goa from November 20 to 28. As per the press release issued by the Press Information Bureau on October 22, the feature film jury is headed by Vinod Ganatra. A total of 12 members, including A Karthik Raja, Ananda Jyothi, Dr Anuradha Singh and Sailesh Dave, among others are part of the panel.

Kannada film Hadinelentu, helmed by Prithvi Konanur, will be the opening feature film at this yearâ€™s IFFI. Krishne Gowda directorial Naanu Kusuma has also been selected under the feature film category. In Tamil, Suriya starrer Jai Bhim has been selected along with Kida and Kurangu Pedal. Helmed by Ra Venkat, Kida features Kaali Venkat and Poo Ramu in the lead. Director Kamalakannanâ€™s rural drama Kurangu Pedal is reportedly based on a short story written by Rasi Azhagappan.

READ: Jai Bhim review: Suriyaâ€™s courtroom drama is disturbing, well-enacted

Telugu films Cinema Bandi and Khudiram Bose will also be screened at IFFI. Helmed by debutant Praveen Kandregula, the Telugu comedy drama Cinema Bandi is a simple and sweet tale on filmmaking. Khudiram Bose, as the title suggests, is based on the life of freedom fighter Khudiram Bose.

Meanwhile, Malayalam films Ariyippu and Saudi Vellakka CC.225/2009 by filmmakers Mahesh Narayanan and Tharun Moorthy respectively, have been selected for the film festival. Hindi film The Kashmir Files; Telugu films Akhanda and RRR; Bengali movie Tonic; and Marathi movie Dharmveerâ€¦.Mukkam Post Thane; have made it under the mainstream films category.

ALSO READ: â€˜Cinema Bandiâ€™ review: A delightful story on democratising filmmaking