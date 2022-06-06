Idukki minor’s gangrape case: Two migrant workers arrested, total 8 in custody

The arrested workers were identified as Madhya Pradesh residents Maheshkumar Yadav (25) and Hem Singh (25).

The Rajakkad police in Idukki on Saturday, June 4, arrested two migrant workers in connection with the gangrape of a 15-year-old migrant girl from West Bengal. The girl was allegedly gangraped by six local youths at Poopara under Santanpara police station limit last Sunday. The arrested workers were identified as Madhya Pradesh residents Maheshkumar Yadav (25) and Hem Singh (25), according to Munnar DSP K R Manoj. “We slapped POCSO and rape charges against the accused. The migrant workers were arrested after the girl gave a statement against the accused post counselling,” he added.

A total of 8 people have now been arrested in connection with the case. "The girl at first did not give a statement against the migrant youths and later gave the statement after counselling,” the official said.

The gangrape incident happened on May 29. The girl, hailing from West Bengal, came to Poopara with her friend. Her friend brought liquor from a beverages shop in Poopara and they reached the spot in an autorickshaw. They then moved to a tea plantation which is around 150 meters away. After consuming liquor, her friend tried to molest the girl. Then the gang of six, including two minors, reached there. They attacked him and chased him away and the girl was dragged to an isolated area and raped, the police said.

According to the police, on hearing the cries of the girl, local people reached the spot and informed the police. The girl filed a complaint and an FIR (First Information Report) was lodged on May 30 morning. The police conducted a medical examination and a magistrate recorded her statement under CrPC Section 164 on Monday.

In connection with the gangrape, the Santanpara police had earlier arrested six persons.The arrested are Poopara residents Siva (19), and Suganth (22), Syaman alias Samuel (19), Aravind (22), and two minors. Later, the Thodupuzha Juvenile Justice court granted conditional bail to the minors.

According to Idukki district child protection officer Geetha MG, the 15-year-old migrant girl has never gone to school and is not able to read or write. “The girl can only speak in her local language and has never gone to a school. She can't write her own name. The girl hails from a poor background. She was shifted to a relief centre on Tuesday and will be shifted to a rescue centre at Thodupuzha. After the counselling, we will provide primary education to the girl through Samagra Shiksha Kerala,” Geetha added.