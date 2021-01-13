Idol vandalism: Andhra DGP upset over Naidu's remarks alluding to his religion

The DGP said that in the past four months, 337 people have been arrested and 180 cases filed against people suspected in cases of temple vandalism.

Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang expressed displeasure over comments made by the Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu, alluding that he was not acting on cases of temple vandalism in the state owing to his religion. Naidu had alleged that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, Home Minister M Sucharita, the DGP and several district police superintendents are Christians and therefore were negligent towards these cases.

“I have never heard these words in the 34 years of my services,” the DGP said at a press meet on Wednesday. He also called the comments by Naidu ‘detestable’ and ‘very unfortunate.’