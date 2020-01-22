ICICI Bank launches ‘Cardless Cash Withdrawal’ facility from ATMs, here’s how it works

As an ICICI Bank account holder, you should have the iMobile app installed on your phone to use this new feature.

Money ATM

In another step towards providing security to its customers, ICICI Bank has introduced cardless cash withdrawal from its network of ATMs across the country. Cardless cash withdrawal has many advantages over the use of the card. Even if you are not carrying your ATM card with you but have your mobile phone with the iMobile app installed, it is sufficient to make the withdrawals.

There is a specific process however to be followed while making ATM cash withdrawals without the ATM or debit card.

As mentioned, the primary requirements are that you own a smartphone and it has the ICICI Bank’s iMobile app installed in it. You need to open the app and go to the ‘Cardless Cash Withdrawal -Self’ option.

Follow the menu where you will be asked to specify the account from which the money is to be withdrawn and the amount needed. There is an upper limit of Rs 20,000 that can be withdrawn per transaction. You will have to set a temporary 4-digit PIN which has to be input. If all are correctly entered, you will receive a confirmation notice that transaction is complete.

ICICI Bank will then send you a SMS with a 6-digit code.

You will now have to go to the specified ICICI Bank ATM. Once at the kiosk, enter the following details:

- The registered mobile number

- The temporary 4-digit code which you have set

- The 6-digit code (as received in SMS)

- Exact withdrawal amount

Cash will be dispensed on successful authentication of all these parameters

While the facility may be welcomed by many, there are limitations to this arrangement. The main issue is you can only use ICICI Bank ATMs for withdrawal and not ATMs of other banks.