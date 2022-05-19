IB official dies in Hyderabad after accidentally falling off stage

The mishap, which happened at the Shilpakala Vedika in Madhapur, was caught on CCTV.

An assistant director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), based out of Hyderabad, died on Wednesday, May 18, after an accidental fall from the dais of an auditorium in the city while reviewing security arrangements, police said. The accident happened when a team of the IB, ISW (Intelligence Security Wing) of the Telangana police and other police officers were reviewing the security at the venue where a function to be attended by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu is to be held on May 20, police said. The 51-year-old IB official Kumar Amresh, a native of Bihar, was taking photographs of the auditorium when he slipped and fell from the dais.

In CCTV footage of the accident, Kumar is seen standing near the edge of the stage, recording visuals on his phone. He then moved further towards the centre and edge of the stage, looking into his phone screen, when he tripped and fell down. The part of the stage where he fell was not above the floor of the auditorium but the maintenance area underneath the stage, making it a 12 feet fall from the stage for Kumar, according to reports.

He sustained internal head injuries and was shifted to a hospital where he died while undergoing treatment, said a police official. He was posted at the central agency office in Hyderabad. A video of the mishap was doing the rounds on social media. On learning about the accident, the Vice President expressed grief over Kumar's death.

Video | An Intelligence Bureau official fell off the stage in a mishap at Shilpakala Vedika in Hyderabad on Wednesday. He later succumbed to injuries. pic.twitter.com/S48GEfcd94 May 19, 2022

According to India Today, the accident happened at the Shilpakala Vedika under Madhapur police station limits, where the event on May 20 is planned. The event is organised by the Telugu Association of North America (TANA) to which Vice President Venkaiah Naidu has been invited, according to The Times of India. Around 1 pm on Wednesday, when Kumar was recording a video of the surroundings while reviewing security arrangements when he failed to notice that he had reached the edge of the stage and fell down from a height of about 12 feet, a police official told ToI.

A case was registered in regard to the mishap under Section 174 in The Code Of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) by the Madhapur police, and Kumarâ€™s body was reportedly shifted to Osmania General Hospital (OGH) for post-mortem. Kumar is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter, according to Telangana Today.

With PTI inputs