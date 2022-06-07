‘I will thank him in the next film’: Kamal Haasan confirms reuniting with Suriya

Following the success of Vikram, Kamal Haasan announced that he will be teaming up again with actor Suriya, in a project that is likely to be the film’s sequel.

Flix Kollywood

Following the success of Vikram, Kamal Haasan took to social media to announce that he will be teaming up once again with actor Suriya, in a project that is likely to be the sequel of the recently released 2022 film, co-starring actors Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. In a video thanking fans for supporting the film, Kamal also said, “Suriya stunned audiences by appearing in the last 3 minutes of the film. He did this film for the love he has for me. I will thank him in the next film, where we will act together.”

On behalf of Raj Kamal Films International, the actor thanked each and every one associated with the film and especially the audience who made this film a huge success. In a video clip, which was released in five languages including Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada, he is heard saying: "Cinema is a language in itself we don't need a discussion be it from the south, north or from any corner of the world.”

"I thank all technicians, performers, audiences and press -- who helped making Vikram a successful film. Cinema is my oxygen and I breathe cinema. A film is made with several brains and over a thousand hands but the fortune of the film is written by all of you. Till today, you all have supported good cinema. Success of Vikram is just not my win but a win for good cinema,” Kamal pointed out.

He added that Tamil fans have never failed to hold aloft quality cinema. “The same can be said of talented, quality actors as well. We consider it our fortune that you have chosen me and our film Vikram in that line up. It is only fair that your praises are equally shared amongst all members of the cast and crew, starting with Anirudh, Girish, editor Philomin and Anbuarivu, right till those whose names are not known,” he added.

Thanking the cast and crew members, Kamal stated, “My younger brothers Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Narain, Chemban Vinod were all important reasons for 'Vikram's' success.” Produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran, Vikram is produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

“The love Lokesh has for cinema and for me was evident during each day of filming and in each frame of the film. The love of fans too is like that," the actor said. Kamal Haasan has reportedly gifted the director a Lexus car to celebrate the success of the film.