‘I promise to be better, dream deeper’: Alia Bhatt on completing 10 years in cinema

Alia made her Tollywood debut with SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR’ earlier this year.

Alia Bhatt, who made her Tollywood debut with SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR earlier this year, took to social media on October 19, Wednesday, to celebrate her completion of 10 years in the film industry. Expressing her gratitude, she wrote, “10 years today…and I am so so grateful .. EVERY SINGLE DAY!!!.. I promise to be better - dream deeper - work harder !!!!! thank you for the magic love love and only love (sic).”

Following her debut in Karan Johar’s teen drama Student of the Year (2012), Alia picked several roles that allowed her to prove her mettle as an actor. In Imtiaz Ali’s Highway (2014), Alia had essayed the role of a child sexual abuse survivor, who develops a relationshop with her kidnapper. She nonchalantly fits into the role of a young woman hailing from rural Bihar in Udta Punjab (2016).

In Dear Zindagi (2016), we see Alia as a vulnerable and fierce Kaira, while in Gully Boy (2019), she is the untethered Safeena. Then came Raazi (2018), which required the actor to transition from an impressionable, naive woman to a self assured spy. The actor has enjoyed her fair share of success with commercial entertainers like Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania (2014), and its sequel Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017). One of India's highest-paid female actors, Alia made a mark as a bankable star with Gangubhai Kathiawadi (2022), wherein her performance anchors the film.

The year 2022 has been eventful for Alia. She donned the producer’s hat with her recent film Darlings, a black comedy about domestic abuse, which was also co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan. The 29-year-old actor is also all set to make her Hollywood debut with the Netflix action thriller Heart of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Alia, who married actor Ranbir Kapoor earlier this year, is expecting her first child. When the actor was shamed and trolled for announcing her pregnancy, she chose to turn the other cheek. In response to questions about the negative response and trolling, she reportedly said, “It was a beautiful experience. There was so much love and positivity. We received so much warmth. When you talk about the noisy people, that I expected because every beautiful thing has a detractor. Chaand pe bhi daag hai (Even the moon has scars)”.