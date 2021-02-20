‘I’m a big fan’: Composer Santhosh Narayanan responds to comedian Jagan

In a recently posted video, Jagan is impersonating Santhosh by singing one of the most popular songs composed by him, ‘Neruppu da’ from Rajinikanth’s ‘Kabali’.

Flix Entertainment

Music composer Santhosh Narayanan recently surprised netizens with his response to stand-up comedian Jagan Krishnan. The comedian is infamously known for his stand-up shows that revolve around popular Tamil music composers. In one of his acts, he belted nine different compositions of music composer Harris Jayaraj from a single tune. The Chennai-based comedian has also parodied composer D Imman for the usage of casual everyday words in his music tracks.

Recently, Jagan shared a clip from his show where he talks about music director Santhosh Narayanan’s compositions and his singing. Towards the end of the video, Jagan could be seen impersonating Santhosh by singing one of the most popular songs composed by him, ‘Neruppu da’ from the Tamil movie Kabali that starred actor Rajinikanth.

Several fans posted comments praising the 31-year-old comedian for his sharp-witted humour and singing. “Yov vera level ya nee.. keep doing like this music director imitation videos,” a fan wrote. Many people especially liked the part of the set where Jagan spoke about Santosh Narayan. “Santhosh Narayanan voice semma thala,” another comment posted by a fan read.

However, netizens were both shocked and amused when Jagan shared a screenshot of a message sent by Santosh Narayanan to him.

The 37-year-old music composer appreciated the stand- up video and mentioned that he is a fan of Jagan’s work. “Big fan of your marana Kalai,” (which translates to ‘I am a huge fan of your killer jokes’) is the message Santhosh had sent to Jagan via Facebook. On top of that, when Jagan responded, thanking Santhosh him for sending the message, the composer replied with a gif of actor Rajinikanth from the song.

Fans took note of Santosh Narayanan’s quick wit and praised him for the kind gesture. Many users also stated how it is important for celebrities to embrace humour rather than taking offence. “In this era of thin skin taking offense this is such a heartwarming gesture no,” one of the comments posted by a Twitter user read.

Meanwhile, Santhosh Narayanan’s latest track ‘Kandaa Vara Sollunga’ from Dhanush’s upcoming film Karnan, has impressed members from the film fraternity and fans alike.