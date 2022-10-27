‘I’ll give my best to you’: Tovino Thomas on completing ten years in cinema

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas, who made his debut with the 2012 movie ‘Prabhuvinte Makkal’, shared a reel compiling clips from his films on completing ten years in the film industry.

Flix Mollywood

Popular Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas completed 10 years in the film industry on October 26. Taking to Instagram, Tovino shared a reel compiling clips from some of his films, along with a heartfelt note. He wrote that his debut film Prabhuvinte Makkal changed his life. "This day, 10 years ago, ‘Prabhuvinte Makkal’ got released. And life changed. It was a journey till then, and it has been quite another one since that day. I had the good fortune to be part of 43 films as an actor and work as an assistant director in one," he wrote in the caption.

Following his debut in the 2012 film Prabhuvinte Makkal, he has been part of several well-known films such as Mayaanadhi, Kala, Minnal Murali, Kaanekkaane, and Thallumaala. He was initially noticed for supporting roles in films like ABCD, 7th Day, Ennu Ninte Moideen and Charlie.

Tovino extended his gratitude to audiences, friends, family and colleagues from the film industry. "Today, my thanks is towards EVERYONE who has played any part in my whole life, and not just in these 10 years. I believe each day has been an achievement because I was able to move forward. 10 years is of course special, but I sincerely hope there is more road ahead, more to grasp and deliver back to my dear folks. Keep the love coming. I’ll give my best to you, in return. Lots of love- Tovi," Tovino wrote in the post.

Tovino was last seen in the Khalid Rahman directorial Thallumaala which co-starred Kalyani Priyadarshan and Shine Tom Chacko in important roles. Written by Muhsin Parari and Ashraf Hamza, the film hit the big screens on August 12 and made close to Rs 75 crore at the box office and became the second highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2022.

