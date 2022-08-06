I-Day weekend rush: Bengaluru airport asks passengers to arrive early for check-in

Owing to the high security measures in place during the weekend leading up to Independence Day, the airport authorities have advised passengers to arrive early.

news Travel

One week ahead of Independence Day, the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru has issued an advisory asking passengers to arrive early so as to allow sufficient time to complete the check-in and security procedures in view of the high security measures being implemented. The airport authorities took to Twitter and asked travellers to schedule their journey over the forthcoming long Independence Day weekend and arrive early at the airport.

With August 12 being Raksha Bandhan followed by the weekend and Independence Day on August 15, the airport authorities are expecting a huge number of flyers to depart to various destinations.

On Friday, August 5, KIA issued a passenger advisory through Twitter, "Passengers are requested to arrive early to allow sufficient time for check-in & security process due to high security measures during Independence Day weekend."

Passengers are requested to arrive early to allow sufficient time for check-in & security process due to high security measures during Independence day weekend. You may monitor queue wait times here: https://t.co/LnzCMJg5KL. Appreciate your patience and cooperation. #BLRAirport pic.twitter.com/dKuLTrWFpL August 4, 2022

Passengers are advised to arrive early as the airport is anticipated to have a tight security check ahead of the long Independence Day weekend in August. The announcement read, "We are expecting a surge in passenger volumes during the Independence Day weekend and owing to the high security measures in August, there may be delay in passenger processing at Bangalore airport. Passengers are advised to plan their travel to the airport to allow sufficient time for security check.”

However, the airport authorities clarified that there are no restrictions on individuals visiting the airport to drop off or pick up passengers.. "We would like to inform you that there is no restriction for people coming to send-off. Apart from passengers, visitors are not allowed inside the terminal building," the management clarified.

Hello, thank you for reaching out to us. We would like to inform you that there is no restriction for people coming to send-off. Apart from passengers, visitors are not allowed inside the terminal building. — BLR Airport (@BLRAirport) August 5, 2022

Meanwhile, the South Western Railway (SWR) recently introduced five new MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) trains to make commuting easier for flyers from Bengaluru. These five electric trains running from KSR Bengaluru City/KSR Bengaluru Cantonment to KIA halt station are: 06531/06532 KSR Bengaluru City-Devanahalli; 06533/06534 Devanahalli-Yelahanka; 06535/06536 Devanahalli-Bengaluru Cantonment; 06537/06538 Devanahalli-Bengaluru Cantonment; and 06539/06540 Devanahalli-Yelahanka.