'I came in like a wrecking ball': Sai Pallavi shares pics from the wilderness

In her latest photos, the actor can be seen having some adventurous fun in the wilderness.

Flix Cinema

Sai Pallavi posted some new pictures of her outing with her friends which proves yet again that the star is a nature lover to the core. The actor can be seen thoroughly enjoying the moments with some close friends and the location, by the river-side, is a feast to the eyes.

The talented actor updates her social media page with regular posts and the latest set has gone viral among her fans. In one, Sai Pallavi is seen holding on adventurously to a low-hanging branch/vine while the river flows beneath her. In the subsequent pictures her friends too can be seen doing the same. "I came in like a wrecking ball," she captioned one and in another wrote, "Proving Darwin's theory of evolution."

In another she is can be seen sitting serenely on a grass carpet looking pretty as ever. A few days back, she shared a few pictures of her having a fun time with her pet dog. In the pictures, she was seen playing with her dog on a lawn.

On the work front, Sai Pallavi has two Telugu films - Love Story and Virata Parvam: 1992 â€“ needing her attention. Reports are that Virata Parvam: 1992 is a romance film with a heavy dose of action and politics. The film is directed by Venu Udugula of Naadi Needi Oke Kadha fame. Tabu, Priyamani, Eswari Rao and Zareena Wahab have been roped in to play the supporting roles in it.

The technical crew of Virata Parvam will include Dani Sanchez-Lopez to crank the camera. Sources in the know say that Rana Daggubati will be seen playing a cop in it with Sai Pallavi as a Naxalite. Sources in the know that film will have some gravity-defying stunts and the filmmakers have roped in the Hollywood stunt director Stefan Richter to choreograph the action sequences.

Beside Virata Parvam, Sai Pallavi also has the Shekar Kammula directorial Love Story which is under progress. Expectations on this Naga Chaitanya â€“ Sai Pallavi starrer has been rising high ever since its announcement. Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao are bankrolling the project under their banner.

On Love Story, we hear that it is a romantic tale of a man and woman moving into the city from a village and follows what ensues further. In Love Story, Naga Chaitanya plays a Hyderabadi youngster and will be speaking the Telangana dialect. He underwent special training to get his accent perfect, we hear. Pavan, a product of AR Rahman's KM Music Conservatory, is composing music for this flick. Love Story was initially scheduled for release on April 2 but due to the lockdown, its release has been postponed. Plans are on to release this film early next year and its makers are aiming for a theatrical release.

Sai Pallavi was last seen in the Tamil film NGK, sharing the screen space with Suriya. Directed by Selvaraghavan, the film also had Rakul Preet Singh in the lead role with Devaraj, Ponvannan, Nizhalgal Ravi, and Rajkumar forming the supporting cast. Yuvan Shankar Raja composed the music and Sivakumar Vijayan was the cinematographer for this flick while Praveen KL did the editing. The film was bankrolled by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu under their banner Dream Warrior Pictures.

(Content provided by Digital Native)