Hyderabad's EFLU rolls back new policy with 'unfair' reforms after students protest

The students said that the proposal would have given those who qualified for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) an undue advantage over the students who didn't.

The English and Foreign Language University (EFLU) in Hyderabad rolled back its newly-introduced policies on Friday, after students of the varsity staged protests and boycotted classes for two days.

In a circular released on Friday, EFLU Vice Chancellor E Suresh Kumar said that an approval had been given for the cancellation of the earlier circular that was dated January 28.

Last week, the Standing Committee of Academic Council (SCAC) recommended that PhD aspirants who qualify for the University Grants Commission Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) should be exempted from appearing in the entrance test. Instead, they could directly appear for an interview, which would be for 30 marks. As per the proposal, marks obtained out of 30 would be calculated to arrive at the score out of 100.

The students dubbed the decision unfair and said that it gave students who qualified for the JRF an undue advantage over the students who didn't.

“A non-JRF candidate will have to give a written entrance for 70 marks, and then again perform exceptionally well in the interview process to have an edge over the JRF candidate. Whereas the latter would just have to appear for the interview, and in all likelihood even if they score less in the interview, they would still get the seat,” a PhD student had told TNM earlier this week.

The students had first staged a protest in front of the administrative block, but later shifted it to the campus' gate number 2. With the university rolling back its order, the students have called off their protest.

"Thanks to the student community for standing strong till our demands were met," the EFLU Students' Union said in a message.

