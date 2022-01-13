Hyderabad witnesses unseasonal rains, hailstorms reported in parts of Telangana

A few areas in Hyderabad like Alwal, Rajendranagar, Chilkalguda, Himayat Nagar, Basheerbagh, Koti, and Khairatabad witnessed downpour leading to inundation of roads at a few places.

Hailstorm and heavy rainfall lashed parts of Telangana on Thursday, January 13, MeT officials said. Heavy rain occurred at isolated places in Warangal Rural, Mahabubabad, Suryapet and Nagarkurnool districts. Hailstorms also occurred at isolated places in Nalgonda, Suryapet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri and Mahabubabad districts.

Parts of Greater Hyderabad also received rain on January 13 morning. Areas like Alwal, Rajendranagar, Chilkalguda, Marredpally, Abids, Sultan Bazar, Himayat Nagar, Basheerbagh, Koti, Liberty, and Khairatabad witnessed downpour leading to inundation of roads at a few places.

Parts of the state have been receiving unseasonal rains over the last two to three days. Hyderabad Meteorological Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) attributed the unseasonal rainfall to a trough running from north interior Karnataka to north Odisha. The trough from south interior Karnataka to south Chhattisgarh, now runs from north interior Karnataka to north interior Odisha at 0.9 km above mean sea level.

Parvathagiri in Warangal Rural district recorded the highest rainfall at 10 cm during the last 24 hours. Noothankal in Suryapet recorded 8 cm, Kollapur in Nagarkurnool 7 cm and Garla in Mahabubabad district recorded 7 cm rainfall.

Heavy rain and hailstorm in parts of the state during the last two days have damaged crops and houses. Strong winds also uprooted electricity poles at a few places.

The MeT office has issued a yellow warning for the next three days, including January 13. It said hailstorm and heavy rain very likely to occur at isolated places in Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural),Warangal (Urban), Janagaon, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Nagarkurnool districts.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in a few districts on January 14 and 15. For Hyderabad and its surrounding areas, the MeT office has forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers very likely to occur in parts of the city. Surface winds are likely to be Easterlies/South-Easterlies with wind speeds around 06-10 kmph.